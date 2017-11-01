UK ranks 15th in Global Gender Gap Index

The UK has risen five spots to 15th out of 144 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index for 2017. Here are the top countries this year:

Top 15 of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index (2017)

1. Iceland

2. Norway

3. Finland

4. Rwanda

5. Sweden

6. Nicaragua

7. Slovenia

8. Ireland

9. New Zealand

10. Philippines

11. France

12. Germany

13. Namibia

14. Denmark

15. United Kingdom