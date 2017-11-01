Advertising
UK ranks 15th in Global Gender Gap Index
The UK has risen five spots to 15th out of 144 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index for 2017. Here are the top countries this year:
Top 15 of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index (2017)
1. Iceland
2. Norway
3. Finland
4. Rwanda
5. Sweden
6. Nicaragua
7. Slovenia
8. Ireland
9. New Zealand
10. Philippines
11. France
12. Germany
13. Namibia
14. Denmark
15. United Kingdom
