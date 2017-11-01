Menu

Advertising

UK ranks 15th in Global Gender Gap Index

UK News | Published:

Here are the top 15 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index.

The UK has risen five spots to 15th out of 144 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index for 2017. Here are the top countries this year:

Top 15 of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index (2017)

1. Iceland

2. Norway

3. Finland

4. Rwanda

5. Sweden

6. Nicaragua

Advertising

7. Slovenia

8. Ireland

9. New Zealand

10. Philippines

Advertising

11. France

12. Germany

13. Namibia

14. Denmark

15. United Kingdom

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News