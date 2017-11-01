Fallon quits as Defence Secretary after apology for touching journalist’s knee

Sir Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary following allegations of inappropriate behaviour and acknowledged that “in the past I have fallen below the high standards we require of the armed forces”.

Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer said she had not regarded the incident as “anything but mildly amusing”.

In her reply to Sir Michael’s resignation letter, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I appreciate the characteristically serious manner in which you have considered your position, and the particular example you wish to set to servicemen and women and others.”

In a statement, Sir Michael said: “In recent days allegations have been made about MPs’ conduct, including my own.

“Many of these have been false, but I realise that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces which I have the privilege to represent.

“I have therefore reflected on my position in Government and I am resigning as Defence Secretary.

“It has been a privilege to have served as Defence Secretary for the last three and half years, and I have nothing but admiration for the professionalism, bravery and service of those men and women who keep us safe.”

Ms Hartley-Brewer reacted with shock to the announcement, writing on Twitter: “Bloody hell. Sir Michael Fallon has just resigned as Defence Secretary.”

She added that “I doubt my knee was the reason” for his resignation.

Sir Michael’s name appeared on the unverified list of sexual misconduct allegations which has been circulating in Westminster.

His decision to quit came just hours after Mrs May invited Westminster’s party leaders to crisis talks on Monday to discuss plans for tackling sexual abuse and harassment.

The Prime Minister said MPs from all parties are “deeply concerned” about allegations that have emerged in recent days as she invited political counterparts to talks on setting up a new “transparent, independent” grievance procedure.

“We have a duty to ensure that everyone coming here to contribute to public life is treated with respect,” she told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions.