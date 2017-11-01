Charles cleans up on visit to Dyson tech centre in Singapore

The Prince of Wales has revealed that when it comes to domestic chores he has the skills to handle a vacuum cleaner – and he is not afraid to use them.

When Charles got to grips with a Dyson machine during a visit to the company’s Singapore Technology Centre, he was faced not with a dusty floor but the world’s media.

Laughing, the heir to the throne tried out the cordless Dyson V8 Absolute when he was shown a range of products developed by the company, started by British designer Sir James Dyson.

Charles demonstrates a new Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner on a photographer during a tour of the Dyson Technology Centre in Singapore (Chris Jackson/PA)

He vigorously vacuumed the floor around the feet of a group of photographers then jokingly held up the vacuum’s head and threatened to give one a personal clean.

Chuckling, the heir to the throne said: “You’ve got dirty trousers.”

Scott Maguire, Dyson’s global engineering director, who handed the cleaner to Charles to try out, said afterwards: “I think it was great, he was up for using it and wanted to get hands on.

Dyson CEO Jim Rowan, right, shows Charles around Dyson’s Acoustics Lab (Chris Jackson/PA)

“He was also pretty keen on the technology inside it.

“It was a great visit, he was pretty focused not only on all the technology Dyson is developing and innovating, from batteries to robotics, but spent a lot of time with our staff, wanting to know where they were from and what types of engineers we have.”