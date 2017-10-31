Advertising
What the papers say – October 31
Tuesday’s front pages span from Westminster to Washington.
The so-called “Pestminster crackdown” and the US investigation into possible co-ordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 election make the front pages on Tuesday.
The i takes a similar line, reporting that the FBI was closing the net on Mr Trump’s campaign aides. It also features the revelation that some lunchtime meal deals in supermarkets and high street shops are packed with as many as 30 teaspoons of sugar.
Donald Trump’s aides again make the front page – this time in the Financial Times. It says the indictments “mark the most serious legal threat to the president” since special counsel Robert Muller was appointed in May.
