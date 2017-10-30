Advertising
What the papers say – October 30
Theresa May’s response to Parliament harassment claims leads the front pages on Monday.
Monday’s front pages are dominated by the allegations of harassment in Westminster, with Theresa May vowing to overhaul disciplinary procedures.
The Metro says the Prime Minster is being urged to reveal anything she knows about alleged sexual harassment, amid claims she receives weekly briefings about “misbehaviour”.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail also lead on the same story, with the Telegraph reporting that Mrs May will sack Cabinet ministers if they are proven to be “sex pests”.
Another story on the paper’s front page features the thoughts of former prime minister Gordon Brown on why Labour lost the 2010 general election. In his memoir, Mr Brown acknowledges he had not been “an ideal fit” in the era of “touchy feely” politics.
Away from Westminster, the Financial Times leads on the Catalonia independence row, saying Spain faces a “crucial test” under the first day of direct rule.
