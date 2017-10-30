What the papers say – October 30

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the allegations of harassment in Westminster, with Theresa May vowing to overhaul disciplinary procedures.

The Metro says the Prime Minster is being urged to reveal anything she knows about alleged sexual harassment, amid claims she receives weekly briefings about “misbehaviour”.

Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May urged to take control of parliament sex pest row #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/IkK1QRYHUO — The Times of London (@thetimes) October 29, 2017

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail also lead on the same story, with the Telegraph reporting that Mrs May will sack Cabinet ministers if they are proven to be “sex pests”.

Another story on the paper’s front page features the thoughts of former prime minister Gordon Brown on why Labour lost the 2010 general election. In his memoir, Mr Brown acknowledges he had not been “an ideal fit” in the era of “touchy feely” politics.

Guardian front page, Monday 30 October 2017: MPs fear more sleaze claims will emerge pic.twitter.com/YindoZiIN7 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 30, 2017

Tomorrow's front page: #GBBO star Sophie Faldo investigated for alleged benefits fraud pic.twitter.com/hjkUWSmoO9 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 29, 2017

Away from Westminster, the Financial Times leads on the Catalonia independence row, saying Spain faces a “crucial test” under the first day of direct rule.