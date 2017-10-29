Police release lorry which became wedged under bridge

A lorry has been released after it became stuck under a bridge.

The B&M lorry was travelling along Crewe Road North in Edinburgh when it became wedged under the bridge which is impassable to vehicles over 4.8 metres.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.20pm on Sunday.

(@ScotCuthbertson/PA)

The road was closed while the lorry was removed without damaging the bridge. No-one was hurt in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “At around 2.20pm on October 29 police received a report of a road collision on Crewe Road North in Edinburgh where a large vehicle had become lodged under a bridge.

“Road policing officers attended and the vehicle was removed without damage to the bridge.”