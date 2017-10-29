Frosts forecast for much of UK as temperatures plunge

Many people will wake up to the first widespread frost of the season with temperatures in some places dipping below zero.

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 2C (25F) in parts of Scotland and northern England on Monday morning as the autumn’s first widespread grass frost spreads across the country.

Sunday night will see temperatures broadly plummet into low single figures, with much of the UK waking up to frost on the ground.

Met Office forecaster Matthew Box said: “What we have is high pressure centred over parts of the UK, and that’s bringing a northerly flow across, in particular, eastern parts of the UK, and it’s brought northerly winds and polar maritime air mass across the UK throughout the course of Sunday as well.

“With that cooler air coming down and the high pressure moving slowly but surely eastwards into Sunday night, the combination of that cold air and the clear skies associated with that high pressure are going to allow temperatures to drop off.

“We could see our first widespread grass frost across the UK for the autumn season.”

As the day progresses, the coldest temperatures will be felt in Scotland at 9C (48.2F) to 10C (50F), while the south it will be a milder 12C (53.6F) to 13C (55.4F)

It will largely be bright and sunny, but some high cloud coming in across from the West which will cause some hazy sunshine in the north of England and Scotland.

By Tuesday, the cold snap will thaw slightly, with maximum temperatures likely to rise one or two degrees.