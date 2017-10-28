Menu

Advertising

Motorcyclist dies following collision with two vehicles

UK News | Published:

The 29-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with two cars in south London, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called shortly before 4pm on Saturday to reports of a crash between the bike and two vehicles on Effra Road in Brixton.

The 29-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8543 5157.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News