Boy, 15, in critical condition after plunge from shopping centre bridge

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition after falling from a bridge at a shopping centre, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the Trafford Centre at 8.15pm on Saturday after reports the teenager had fallen from a footbridge near the Debenhams store.

He suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

A force spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 2045 of October 28 2017.