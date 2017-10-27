Thieves used gas for explosion which blew up cash machine

Thieves who blew up a cash machine in a blast which rocked houses used gas to cause the explosion, police have said.

It happened at a Co-operative Bank cashpoint outside the Matalan store on Neasham Road, Darlington, at around 1.20am on Thursday.

Detectives believed cash was stolen in the raid but were unable to confirm that in the hours after.

Inspector Chris Knox said: “Following our ongoing investigation into yesterday’s explosion at a cash machine in Darlington, I can confirm that we now believe the blast was caused by gas which was ignited.”

He said inquiries were continuing and anyone with information was asked to call 101.