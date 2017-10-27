Competition watchdog launches probe into hotel comparison websites

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into hotel comparison websites to make sure consumers are not being ripped off.

The probe will look at practices including pressure selling, the use of hidden charges to hike prices and claims about the discounts available.

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) chief executive Andrea Coscelli warned that the information on websites could be making it more difficult for travellers to make informed choices.

Have you ever felt rushed when booking a #hotel online? Take our survey and let us know https://t.co/8LpbCKhWAE — CMAgovUK (@CMAgovUK) October 27, 2017

The CMA has written to firms across the sector requiring them to give information about their activities.

The investigation will examine tactics including:

:: How hotels are ranked in online searches, including whether results are influenced by the amount of commission a destination pays to the website.

:: Pressure selling, where websites can create a false impression of the number of rooms available or rush customers into making a decision.

:: Whether the discounts advertised for a hotel are accurate, for example comparing a higher weekend room rate with the weekday rate for which the customer has searched.

:: Hidden charges such as taxes or booking fees which may not be covered in the advertised price.

Mr Coscelli said the investigation would “see whether sites are breaking consumer law” and make sure they “help, not hinder” travellers.

He said: “Around 70% of people who shopped around for hotels last year used these sites and they should all be confident they have chosen the best accommodation for their needs and are getting a good deal.

“In today’s increasingly busy world, sites like this offer real potential to help holiday-makers save time and money searching for their ideal get-away.

“To do this, sites need to give their customers information that is clear, accurate and presented in a way that enables people to choose the best deal for them.

“But we are concerned that this is not happening and that the information on sites may in fact be making it difficult for people to make the right choice.”