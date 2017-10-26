London City Airport plans to build on success as it turns 30

London City Airport has marked its 30th anniversary by publishing artists’ impressions of its £400 million redevelopment.

The privately-funded project includes extending the terminal to accommodate more passengers, building seven new aircraft stands and creating a parallel taxiway to boost runway capacity.

Two million more passengers per year will be able to use the airport from 2025, with 30,000 additional flights annually.

Four-and-a-half million passengers used London City last year and around 50 routes are now served.

The first commercial flight at the airport was operated by Brymon Airways with 40 passengers flying from Plymouth.

An artist’s impression of the front of the terminal at London City Airport after its £400 million redevelopment (London City Airport/PA)

Its location close to the centre of the capital has made London City particularly popular with business travellers.

The airport’s chief executive Declan Collier said: “Over the past 30 years, London City Airport has become an intrinsic part of London’s transport system; growing responsibly to a record-breaking 4.6 million annual passengers in 2016, creating local employment, and connecting business and leisure travellers with the UK, Europe and beyond.

An artist’s impression of London City Airport (London City Airport/PA)

“As we celebrate this anniversary, we look to a bright future ahead and the world-class transformation which is soon to commence.

“The City Airport Development Programme presents the opportunity to create an airport of the future, which will help meet demand in the London market and increase connectivity.”