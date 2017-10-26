British car designed to reach 1,000mph tested on runway

A British car designed to reach 1,000mph has been tested in public for the first time.

Bloodhound SSC was driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green along the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

It accelerated from 0-200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs.

The team behind the car say it is a combination of a fighter jet, a Formula One car and a spaceship.

It is fitted with an EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

A very happy Andy Green and Richard Noble post two very successful runs! #BloodhoundIsGo #Newquay2017 pic.twitter.com/YXuPVJaEZK — BLOODHOUND SSC (@BLOODHOUND_SSC) October 26, 2017

The car will attempt the break the land speed record in South Africa in 2019.

Advertising

In 1997 Mr Green was the driver for the Thrust SSC team as they set the current record of 763mph.

Bloodhound SSC is designed to reach 1,000mph in a bid to set a record that cannot be beaten by existing technology.

Speaking after the Newquay test was completed, Mr Green said: “We came here to show the world Bloodhound is go.

“I cannot think of a better way to do it than that run. Two back to back runs, the longest runs we’ve done, the highest speeds we’ve done, the most energy going into the brakes.

“The car just said: ‘I can do all of this. I’m designed for supersonic speed but this I can do easily’.”