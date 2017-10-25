Man held after anti-terror police raid Manchester properties

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing terrorism offences after two addresses in Manchester were raided.

Searches were carried out on Wednesday at the properties in Durley Avenue, Cheetham Hill.

The arrest of a 25-year-old man is related to another raid in the same street on March 9, said police.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Today, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) executed warrants at two addresses on Durley Avenue in Cheetham Hill.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 41b of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“He remains in custody for questioning.

“At this time there is no intelligence or evidence to suggest that there is any risk to the local community.”