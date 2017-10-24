Family gets into the Halloween spirit with ‘haunted’ house

A father who nearly lost his son to illness is determined to go the extra mile when it comes to festive fun, transforming the family home into a haunted house for Halloween.

Clay Gibson, son of 35-year-old NHS worker Carlos Gibson, was just seven weeks old when he contracted meningitis.

That traumatic period has led to the family, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, taking every chance to make their holidays extra special.

Now the Gibsons, including mum Tilly, Clay, now nine, and daughter Layla, 12, set up a projection display every Halloween and Christmas for their neighbours to enjoy.

With zombie hordes and ghoulish green apparitions appearing in the windows at night, the house on Checkstone Avenue is giving passers-by the fright of their lives as Halloween draws near.

“I wanted to do something nice for the community so set this up for everyone to enjoy,” said Mr Gibson.

The ghostly images are projected on to a screen in the upstairs window and are accompanied by spooky music on Halloween night, he said.

The daytime scene is not much friendlier, as cobwebs, skeletons and bloody warning tape cover the house and garden.