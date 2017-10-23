Menu

Advertising

Man, 53, charged with false imprisonment after Nuneaton bowling alley incident

UK News | Published:

David Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, will appear in court on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences including false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident.

David Clarke was arrested after armed police swooped on the MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, on Sunday afternoon following reports a man had entered the building with a firearm.

Police said Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, will appear in court on Tuesday charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Two other people who were allegedly held hostage during the incident were later freed unharmed.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News