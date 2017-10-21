What the papers say – October 21

While Saturday’s front pages offer up a mixed bag of news, Brexit is still top of the agenda for some of the papers.

The Independent declares that “Brexit isn’t working” underneath a picture of a solemn, lonely-looking Theresa May, who has been meeting with EU leaders in Brussels to try to break a deadlock in negotiations.

A poll by the paper suggests a “huge majority” of the British public think the talks are going badly.

The same picture features on the front of the Guardian, saying the PM was in a “reflective mood”.

Its lead story focuses on a Care Quality Commission (CQC) document, seen by the paper, which reportedly claims that youngsters with mental health problems are having their illnesses worsened by long delays.

The i offers up a different perspective on Brexit, saying that trade talks can begin in December. It says the stalemate has been broken after leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states gave the green light for preparations to begin for the second phase of Brexit talks.

The Daily Mirror has some choice words for an Everton fan who appeared to get involved in a touchline scrap – while holding a child in his arms sucking a dummy.

It reports that the man has now been banned following the incident during Thursday night’s Uefa cup tie at Goodison Park.

And the Times appears to have some good news for motorists with a story about an increase in speed limits through road works being considered by Highways England.