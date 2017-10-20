‘Teen heroes’ meet William and Harry at Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have honoured inspirational young people recognised with a national award by inviting them to Kensington Palace.

William and Harry met the winners and finalists of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards on Wednesday, along with the station’s DJs Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo and Greg James and singer Rita Ora.

Among the winners were brother and sister Holly, 15 and Oliver, 13, who were named as Teen Heroes in the mental health category for offering psychological, emotional and physical care to their mother who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

William, Harry, Rita Ora, Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo and Greg James pose with the winners and finalists of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards at Kensington Palace (BBC/PA)

The siblings have joined forces with their older brother to set up a charity which focuses on supporting other young carers who have a parent or guardian with mental health difficulties.

After the pair had received badges from the royal brothers, Oliver said: “It was enough on its own to be special just to get the badge, but to get it from William and Prince Harry – it just tops it.”

William praised the Teen Awards finalists for their efforts (BBC/PA)

During the Kensington Palace reception, where the four winners and seven finalists all received badges, the royal brothers praised the group for their efforts.

BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards are now in their eighth year and this year’s winners will be honoured at Radio 1’s Teen Awards on Sunday staged at Wembley Arena.

This is how we closed last year's #R1TeenAwards ✨



Who will have this year's @ShawnMendes moment? ???? pic.twitter.com/9pptaiUtGM — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 18, 2017

The event will see performance by Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa and there will be appearances by celebrity award winners and presenters.