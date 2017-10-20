Charles visits Northern Ireland flood victims

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland to visit communities hit by the summer’s flash floods.

He is in the north-west of the region to speak to those caught up in August’s deluge.

Homes were flooded, cars washed into rivers and infrastructure badly damaged in the sustained downpour.

Charles is visiting the YMCA Londonderry at Drumahoe and Eglinton Community Centre on the outskirts of Derry.

Prince Charles has arrived in Northern Ireland, where he is meeting communities affected by flooding in the North West in August @PA pic.twitter.com/z3N3vwPrAu — Siobhán Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) October 20, 2017

He will meet local residents – some of whom remain in temporary housing – as well as farmers and business owners affected by the flooding.

The Prince will also speak to volunteers, emergency services and officials assisting with clean-up efforts.

The large storms hit Northern Ireland on August 22, with 63% of the area’s average rainfall for that month falling within a nine-hour period.

Advertising

The resulting floods left 120 people in need of rescue and damaged 510 properties. Communities across the border in Co Donegal were also badly affected by the flooding.

Charles meets well-wishers outside the YMCA Londonderry at Drumahoe (Brian Lawless/PA)

On arrival in Eglinton, Charles looked at a display of photographs taken in the immediate aftermath of the flooding, showing homes ruined and businesses destroyed.

Gladys McElhatton, a local resident who has still been unable to return to her home, said: “Prince Charles was so lovely. He came over and shook all our hands.

Advertising

“It’s great that he came here and that it shows he’s still thinking about us and what happened to us with the flooding.”

Charles during a visit to the YMCA Londonderry at Drumahoe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Paul Miller, who owns a local shop, said he and other local business owners had told Charles they are worried about the implications the flooding could have on insurance.

He said: “We said to the Prince, insurance companies have walked away from us and they seem to be getting away with it. He said he knows just the person to ring and he’ll look into it for us.”

Mr Miller added: “I asked him to come to the pub with us after, for a pint. But I don’t know if he will.”