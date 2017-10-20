Britain braced for more weather misery as Brian moves in

The UK is braced for a night of heavy rain and winds before Storm Brian batters the country this weekend.

Gusts of between 50mph (80kph) and 70mph (113kph) are expected to coincide with high tides across the south of England on Saturday, with the potential to cause treacherous waves in coastal areas.

The second named storm of the season, caused by a “weather bomb” of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, may also cause flooding along the coast, the Met Office said.

The weather service has now extended its yellow warning for wind to the whole of the southern and western coast of England from 4am on Saturday, with south-westerly areas thought to be among the worst affected.

The Irish meteorological office, Met Eireann, has issued an orange warning for wind across the south of the country from 6am on Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the risk of strong winds in England has now also extended further north than first thought.

He said: “The rain and strong winds have edged a little further northwards.

Windy and wet weather will affect S UK this weeeknd as a deep area of low pressure crosses the country https://t.co/hPWEwjUqWN pic.twitter.com/6IIGLMJOcR — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2017

“Gusts of 50-60mph inland seem fairly plausible, and around exposed coastal areas we can expect to see winds of between 60-70mph.

“The worst risk areas are along the south coast and the west coast, but even heading as far north as north-west England, such as the west coast of Cumbria and Lancashire, which are now in the yellow warning area.”