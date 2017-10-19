Bill Clinton and Theresa May in talks on Northern Ireland deadlock

Theresa May is holding talks with former US President Bill Clinton to discuss the continuing political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

Mr Clinton arrived for the meeting with the Prime Minister in Downing Street following private talks earlier in the week with the main Northern Ireland party leaders in Belfast.

As president, Mr Clinton played a key role in helping to secure the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which led to powersharing at Stormont.

Bill Clinton and Theresa May are holding talks on the political deadlock in Northern Ireland (PA)

Number 10, however, has made clear that he had not been used to deliver a message on behalf of the Government to the parties.

The devolved institutions at Stormont remain suspended following collapse of the administration in January in the wake of the resignation of the late Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.