Police appeal for witnesses as Kyron, 15, fights for life after stabbing

A 15-year-old boy fighting for his life in hospital after a “horrific” knife attack has been named by police.

Kyron Webb was found unconscious following the assault on Worsley Avenue in Moston, Manchester on Tuesday evening.

He was given emergency first aid before being taken to hospital, where he is in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

13-yo boy who was arrested after 15-yo boy was stabbed has been released without charge https://t.co/62L1crTRK4 pic.twitter.com/IHCAW90MXv — G M Police (@gmpolice) October 18, 2017

A 13-year-old boy was arrested following the incident but he has since has since been eliminated from police inquiries, the force added.

Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry said: “My heart goes out to Kyron and his family as he continues to fight for his life.

“The boy who was arrested has now been released without charge, but our investigation is still rapidly expanding.

“We know that the answer to the question of what happened to Kyron lies in what others know.

Advertising

“We are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to him to come and talk to us.

“Kyron’s family quite rightly have a lot of questions, and I won’t stop until we are able to answer them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 9908 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.