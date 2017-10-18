Advertising
Pair charged with Modern Slavery Act offences
Police said the pair are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.
A couple have been charged with Modern Slavery Act offences after allegedly luring a childhood friend from Poland to work for a pittance in Britain.
West Midlands Police said Tadeusz Ondycz, 32, and 26-year-old Marta Dombrowska, from Willes Road in Winson Green, Birmingham, arranged the man’s travel and secured work at a recycling plant in the Black Country.
Ondycz and Dombrowska have both been charged with human trafficking and holding a person in slavery or servitude – under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 – and a count of fraud.
The couple appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last week and were remanded in custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on November 10.
