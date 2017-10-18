Pair charged with Modern Slavery Act offences

A couple have been charged with Modern Slavery Act offences after allegedly luring a childhood friend from Poland to work for a pittance in Britain.

West Midlands Police said Tadeusz Ondycz, 32, and 26-year-old Marta Dombrowska, from Willes Road in Winson Green, Birmingham, arranged the man’s travel and secured work at a recycling plant in the Black Country.

Police said the pair are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.

SLAVERY: We've charged a couple with slavery offences amid claims they exploited a Polish man and stole his wages https://t.co/DTiMl1TLj6 pic.twitter.com/wup0pJmQK5 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) October 18, 2017

Ondycz and Dombrowska have both been charged with human trafficking and holding a person in slavery or servitude – under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 – and a count of fraud.

The couple appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last week and were remanded in custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on November 10.