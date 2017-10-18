Menu

Advertising

Pair charged with Modern Slavery Act offences

UK News | Published:

Police said the pair are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.

A couple have been charged with Modern Slavery Act offences after allegedly luring a childhood friend from Poland to work for a pittance in Britain.

West Midlands Police said Tadeusz Ondycz, 32, and 26-year-old Marta Dombrowska, from Willes Road in Winson Green, Birmingham, arranged the man’s travel and secured work at a recycling plant in the Black Country.

Police said the pair are accused of stealing the 47-year-old man’s wages and documentation and controlling his bank account.

Ondycz and Dombrowska have both been charged with human trafficking and holding a person in slavery or servitude – under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 – and a count of fraud.

The couple appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last week and were remanded in custody to appear at the city’s Crown Court on November 10.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News