Alice or Arthur odds on as punters bet on name of third royal baby

Bookies have made Alice the favourite name for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.

Queen Victoria named her second daughter Alice and hot on its heels with punters are better known names with royal connections – Arthur, Elizabeth and even Albert.

“Alice remains the favourite for punters although we’ve seen support recently for Albert which is now into 16-1.”

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said his firm were offering odds of 33-1 the royal baby born would be born on one of the biggest days in the 2018 horse racing calendar – April 14, Grand National day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

He said: “We now know that the child is expected in April and it would be a real twist to the biggest day of our year.

“One thing that is all but certain is that Harry will be engaged by the time he becomes an uncle for a third time.”

William Hill make Alice the favourite name with odds of 10-1 followed by Arthur and Victoria both 12-1, Elizabeth and Fred 14-1 and among a list of names at 16-1 are Grace, James and Alexandra.

Coral also have Alice as their lead name at 7-1, followed by Victoria 10-1, Arthur 12-1 and a number of names at 16-1 including Albert, Alexandra, Diana and Elizabeth.