Tracing Ophelia’s collision course with Ireland and the UK

Ophelia – the storm expected to bring 80mph winds to Britain and Ireland on Monday – was first tracked nearly 900 miles off the coast of the Azores on October 9.

Storm Ophelia weather warnings (PA Graphics)

Here is a timeline of how the storm has developed:

Tropical Depression #Seventeen forms, but it is no threat to land. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the latest forecasts. pic.twitter.com/bA97rbEuD8 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2017

Interests in the eastern Azores should monitor the progress of #Hurricane #Ophelia for possible watches on Thursday https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HalDW0Rv84 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 12, 2017

Here are the 5 PM AST Oct. 14 (10 PM Oct 14 Irish/British Time) key messages for Hurricane #Ophelia: https://t.co/Dl4SklCoht pic.twitter.com/2Zedc5JxT0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 14, 2017

The storm is forecast to produce up to three inches of rain (75mm), a “dangerous storm surge” and dangerous winds. The centre says: “Preparations to protect lives and property should be rushed to completion by this afternoon.”

The Met Office in the UK issue a yellow severe weather warning for wind for a western tranche of the country, while an amber warning is issued for Northern Ireland. Met Eireann issue a red warning for the Republic of Ireland saying “violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is potential risk to lives.”

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Defence forces being deployed in Red weather alert areas and on standby for further action tomorrow.”

Nationwide Red warning now. All schools and colleges to close. More info @meteireann https://t.co/GlghGsUMm8 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 15, 2017

A number of Aer Lingus flights due to leave on Monday are cancelled, and it is announced schools, government buildings and courts are due to close in parts of Ireland. Similar measures are put in place in Northern Ireland, with the Executive tweeting: “@Education_NI has announced that all schools should close tomorrow (Monday 16 October) as precautionary measure in light of weather warnings.”