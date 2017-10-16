Man dies in triple stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station

A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Police were called at 7.37pm on Monday to reports of an incident outside the Underground station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

(@hollyeddleston/PA)

One man died at the scene and two others have been taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

The stabbing is not terror-related and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.

An LAS spokeswoman said it received a call at 7.38pm to an incident near the station.

(@CyrusDailami)

She said: “We sent two ambulance crews, a first responder in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. A team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene by car.

“We treated three patients at the scene. We have taken two patients to hospital as a priority. Sadly one patient died at the scene.”

Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed by police and cordons are in place.