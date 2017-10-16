Ireland counting the cost of damage from Ophelia

Authorities across Ireland are counting the cost of one of the most intense storm systems to hit the country.

The south-west coast is thought to have suffered the brunt of the damage, with Cork one of the worst-hit areas.

The roof of the Derrynane Stand in Turner’s Cross, home of Cork City Football Club, was pulled down.

The team, on course to win the League of Ireland, had been due to host Derry City on Tuesday evening.

CONFIRMED | Game against Derry City goes ahead at 7.20 pm: https://t.co/MvscHSVJ5U #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/jGIvL52ypL — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) October 16, 2017

In Kinsale a corrugated iron roof was blown down a street, damaging cars, while a wooden beam smashed through the roof of an apartment while a man was inside.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted a photo of the torn-off roof from the barn at his Co Cork home.

Roof of my shed just blown off in violent gust #Opheila hitting SW hard now, coming to rest of the country later, DONT TAKE RISKS, be safe! pic.twitter.com/OK8vcfTcJE — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 16, 2017

In Douglas, Co Cork, the roof of the community school’s gym was also damaged.

A family in Midleton had a lucky escape when a tree came down on their house while they were inside. Slates also flew off buildings in Cork city centre and from St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney.

The cost of repairs is expected to run to millions, with the vast majority done by the hundreds of trees flattened in high winds.

Cork City Council said it had recorded at least 100 trees down, including 17 on Centre Park Road.

Cork city council crews hard at work clearing trees on Cork's Straight Rd #ophelia pic.twitter.com/WtysguArYH — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 16, 2017

In Wicklow authorities warned that it would be Tuesday before tree clearances would take place.

Galway had spot flooding along the promenade in Salthill and numerous trees and branches down across the city and county.

Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Donegal were all hit as Ophelia and her hurricane force winds tracked north.

The scale of debris on the roads prompted warnings.

Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs, said: “While the storm may have passed over us much of the damage it caused will still be visible for the next 24-48 hours so it’s important that motorists check for updates on their routes before they depart, allow extra travel time and exercise additional caution.”

Road closure at the Wooden Bridge to North Bull Island, Clontarf, Dublin (Caroline Quinn/PA)

The association also advised motorists that insurance policies are valid for storm damage.

Mr Faughnan urged drivers to take extra precautions for pedestrians and cyclists as the clean-up continues.

He said: “Debris and fallen trees will make the roads more dangerous for everyone in the coming days so it’s important that we all exercise additional caution to help minimise any further damage that Ophelia could cause.”

Irish Water reported several instances of supplies being affected as power cuts interrupted its network.

The southern areas were worst hit with limited storage and burst mains causing problems and staff not beginning repair work until the storm had completey passed.

The utility warned some areas should expect restricted supply until 7am on Wednesday.