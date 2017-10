Storm Ophelia is battering the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph.

The storm, which was previously classified as a hurricane as it made its way across the Atlantic, comes exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.

Here are some pictures from affected areas:

A man looks out to see in the coastal village of Carrigaholt on the west coast of Ireland ahead of the storm’s arrival (Niall Carson/PA)

A man struggles to walk in strong winds in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man struggles to stand up in strong winds in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man shelters from the waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare on the West Coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

People battle the waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare on the West Coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A woman walks past waves crashing on the sea wall at Penzanze, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Waves break on the sea wall at Penzanze, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)