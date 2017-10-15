Advertising
Theresa May to meet EU bosses in Brussels amid Brexit ‘deadlock’
The Prime Minister will meet Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
Theresa May is heading to Brussels on Monday for Brexit talks with European Union chiefs, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister will meet Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier just days after they said exit negotiations were deadlocked.
Mrs May, who will be joined by Brexit Secretary David Davis, is expected to have discussions with European counterparts over the coming days ahead of a meeting of all EU leaders later in the week.

