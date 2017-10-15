Menu

Police investigate death of boy, 11, with ‘lacerations to the head’

Paramedics were called to a house in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim at midday on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation after an 11-year-old boy was found dead with cuts to his head.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the boy had “lacerations to the head” and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service revealed the boy had “lacerations to the head” (Liam McBurney/PA)

The PSNI said it was investigating the death.

Forensic officers were at the house for several hours on Sunday.

Newtownabbey SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland, who was at the scene, said distraught neighbours had watched as the child was taken out of the house by paramedics on a stretcher.

“They said there was a lot of blood. It is just horrible, a terrible tragedy. How do you deal with something like that? Everyone is really upset. We don’t know yet what has happened,” added Mrs McClelland.

