Man in 50s dies after incident at Kempton Park

A man in his 50s has died in as yet unexplained circumstances following an incident in the stable yard of one of the country’s best-known racecourses.

Surrey Police said it was called to Kempton Park on Saturday night following a report of a “sudden death”.

An investigation is under way into the incident that prompted organisers to abandon the remainder of the evening’s programme.

“Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9.20pm on Saturday October 14,” a force spokeswoman said.

“A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford told the Press Association doctors were called in after a person suffered “a serious injury in the stable yard”.

Doctors had been with the individual, Mr Clifford said.