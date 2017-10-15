Coastguard on training run come to rescue of dog swept out to sea

A dog that was being swept out to sea has been safely rescued after being spotted by a coastguard helicopter in training.

The UK coastguard was alerted to the cockerpoo in difficulty in the Moray Firth at Cummingston, on the north-east coast of Scotland, at 10.45am on Sunday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said their search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness, which was training in the area at the time, was quickly able to locate the pet.

Exhausted and wet but our rescued cockerpoo is ok! Burghead Coastguard snaps our rescued pooch with a Moray inshore rescue boat crewman ???????? pic.twitter.com/6gWbPnx0ae — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) October 15, 2017

The crew then alerted the Moray inshore rescue boat crew, based at Findhorn, who went the aid of the animal.

An MCA spokesman said: “They pulled the dog onto the boat and returned it to its owners who were waiting on shore with the Burghead coastguard rescue team.

During a training session in #MorayFirth today, the Inverness Coastguard helicopter helped locate a Cockerpoo being swept out to sea at #Cummingston. Dog safely rescued by Moray inshore lifeboat #allsafe #trainingmatters pic.twitter.com/l7dRowQkT0 — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) October 15, 2017

“In a few minutes the rescue was over and the coastguard helicopter returned to its Sunday training session.”