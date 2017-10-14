Advertising
What the papers say – October 14
‘Spreadsheet Phil’ graces broadsheets on Saturday following his EU ‘enemy’ gaffe
After a Friday he will likely rather forget, Philip Hammond finds himself on the front of many of the country’s newspapers.
The Chancellor caused a diplomatic headache for the Government when he described EU negotiators as “the enemy” in a TV interview, triggering a wave of criticism.
Mr Hammond said he regretted his “poor choice” of language, however The Guardian says his use of such terminology shows Britain and Brussels are in a “war of words”.
The Daily Telegraph labels Mr Hammond’s outburst as “bizarre”, suggesting his attempt to fight back against accusations he was sabotaging Brexit had unravelled.
The weekend edition of the Financial Times also notes how Mr Hammond’s “week of woe” was capped off by the “enemy” gaffe.
Meanwhile the Daily Mail reports of a “lobster plot”, involving Mr Hammond and predecessor George Osborne, to thwart Brexit after the two were seen in a seafood restaurant.
On its front page the Daily Mirror carries the jailing of a couple who faked a holiday illness in a bid to get £20,000 compensation.
Meanwhile the Daily Express reports experts’ warnings that Hurricane Ophelia could pose a danger to life when it arrives on Monday.
