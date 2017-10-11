Advertising
In pictures: Foliage fun from mischievous macaques leaves groundskeepers grumbling
Barbary macaques are the only free-living primates in Europe, besides humans.
Keepers are hoping their mischievous macaques will turn over a new leaf as a safari park is set to close for winter.
The troupe of monkeys rummaged through bags of foliage which had just been raked up at Blair Drummond Safari Park.
Park manager Gary Gilmour said: “The groundskeeper was raking up the leaves.
“As soon as they were putting them in the bag the monkeys were emptying them and having a wee carry on.
“They’re wee toe rags, having a bit of fun.”
