Spa towns rank highly among happiest places to live in Britain, survey finds

Royal Leamington Spa has been identified as the happiest place to live in Britain, in a survey which saw several spa towns ranked highly.

Harrogate, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Epsom also featured in the top 10 list of an annual “happy at home” index compiled by Rightmove.

Other spa towns also scored highly, with Llandrindod Wells identified as the happiest place to live in Wales and 12th overall in Britain, while Cheltenham came 29th and Bath was in 38th place.

Dumfries was identified as the happiest place to live in Scotland.

More than 17,000 people took part in the survey, which asked them how happy they are with aspects of where they live.

Factors such as community spirit, feeling safe, the friendliness of locals, the amenities and local services available and earning enough to live comfortably were taken into account.

Rightmove said Royal Leamington Spa scored highly for friendly neighbours, a strong sense of belonging, a place where locals feel they can be themselves and good access to nature and green spaces.

But home buyers will typically be expected to pay a premium of around £20,000 to live there, compared with average house prices generally.

The average asking price of a home in Leamington Spa is £330,848, compared with a national average of £310,003, Rightmove said.

Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa Caroline Evetts said: “Royal Leamington Spa has it all, from our wonderful Regency buildings, impressive parks and gardens as well as a unique mix of high street shops and independent boutiques.”

Last year’s winner, Leigh-On-Sea took the runner-up spot in this year’s survey.

The seaside town still scored well for essential local services like schools and doctors, strong community spirit, good pubs and restaurants and friendly neighbours, Rightmove said.

Here are the happiest places to live in Britain, according to Rightmove:

1. Royal Leamington Spa, West Midlands

2. Leigh-on-Sea, South East

3. Wirral, North West

4. Harrogate, Yorkshire

5. Royal Tunbridge Wells, South East

6. King’s Lynn, East of England

7. Epsom, South East

8. Richmond upon Thames, London

9. Poole, South West

10. Chichester, South East

And here are the happiest places to live regionally, followed by their ranking overall:

:: South West, Poole, 9

:: Yorkshire and the Humber, Harrogate, 4

:: Scotland, Dumfries, 15

:: East of England, King’s Lynn, 6

:: Wales, Llandrindod Wells, 12

:: South East, Leigh-on-Sea, 2

:: North East, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, 21

:: East Midlands, Newark, 70

:: West Midlands, Royal Leamington Spa, 1

:: North West, Wirral, 3

:: London, Richmond upon Thames, 8