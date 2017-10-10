Menu

Advertising

Man hurt ‘after corrosive substance thrown in possible road rage incident’

UK News | Published:

Met Police are investigating.

A man has been injured after he was reportedly attacked with a corrosive substance in a possible road rage incident.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered minor injuries during the incident in North Street, Barking, east London, at about midday on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said it responded to reports of an incident where a corrosive substance was reportedly thrown.

Police in Havering tweeted a statement which said “it is believed to be a road rage incident at this stage”, adding the nearby Abbey’s Children Centre was not involved.

No arrests have been made.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News