Artworks made out of hay bales praised as competition finalists announced

A clown, a wedding couple and a collie dog are among the finalists in a competition for works of art made out of hay bales.

The shortlist for the Young Farmers’ Bale Art Competition has been announced, with six now in the running to take the top prize.

More than 50 entries were received with other themes including trains, tractors, Scottish brands and the Queensferry Crossing.

Suzie Dunn, Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) chairman, said: “Well done to the finalist clubs and to all those club members throughout Scotland who took part this year – a fantastic effort producing over 50 entries.”

The entry from Thornhill Young Farmers from Dumfries and Galloway district (Quality Meat Scotland/PA)

The finalist clubs are Thornhill Young Farmers from Dumfries and Galloway district, West Renfrewshire Young Farmers from Clyde and Central district, Crossroads Young Farmers from Ayrshire district, Vale of Alford JAC from West Aberdeenshire district, Strathearn JAC from Perthshire district and Bankfoot JAC of Perthshire district.

Among the shortlisted entrants are a number of artworks ranging from a collie dog, a bear and a selection of farm animals to Bill and Ben, a clown and a bride and groom.

SAYFC members were challenged to include the Scotch Lamb PGI logo in their pieces to coincide with a push by Quality Meat Scotland to raise awareness of the brand.

The entry from Bankfoot JAC of Perthshire district (Quality Meat Scotland/PA)

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is now set to judge the finalists and select a winner.

She said: “This is a brilliant initiative by Scotland’s young farmers and Quality Meat Scotland and I’m really looking forward to seeing the six finalist bale art entries.”

Competition organisers have urged people to donate to STV Children’s Appeal through a JustGiving page.