Woman accepts caution after entering Prince George’s school
A 40-year-old woman has been given a caution after she entered Prince George’s school.
The woman accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property after she gained access to Thomas’s Battersea on September 12.
She was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary but was released with no further action.
George, aged four, who began at the school in south London a week before the incident, was understood not to have been there at the time.
