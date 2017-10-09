Woman accepts caution after entering Prince George’s school

A 40-year-old woman has been given a caution after she entered Prince George’s school.

The woman accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property after she gained access to Thomas’s Battersea on September 12.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary but was released with no further action.

A woman has accepted a police caution following an incident at a school in #Battersea https://t.co/aN12EDObFn pic.twitter.com/P5vvcqBKNT — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 9, 2017

George, aged four, who began at the school in south London a week before the incident, was understood not to have been there at the time.