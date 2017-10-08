Menu

Advertising

Woman charged after being arrested trying to scale Buckingham Palace gates

UK News | Published:

Jessica Davey, 35, will appear in court on Monday accused of being drunk and disorderly.

A woman has been charged by police after being arrested while trying to scale the front gates of Buckingham Palace.

Jessica Davey, 35, will appear in court on Monday accused of being drunk and disorderly over the incident at the central London landmark on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Davey, from Ilbert Street in Queen’s Park, west London, was remanded in custody ahead of her appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Officers arrested her outside the Queen’s official London residence at around 5.40pm on Saturday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News