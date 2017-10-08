Sir David Attenborough tops ‘ethical champions’ poll to feature on new £20 note

Sir David Attenborough has topped a list of “ethical champions” Britons want to feature on the new £20 note.

Research conducted by YouGov on behalf of Good Money Week showed 40% of 2,128 people asked said Sir David was their first choice ahead of other ethically-minded figureheads including Richard Branson, Stella McCartney and Jamie Oliver.

The veteran broadcaster outstripped his closest rival, Prince Charles, who came in second place with just 7% of support.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Potter novelist JK Rowling earned the approval of 4% of those asked while human-rights activist Anita Roddick and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby earned 3% respectively.

Just over a quarter (27%) said they did not know who to choose.

The poll, conducted in September, asked participants to name an individual they most wanted to feature on the new bank note from a list of 15 “ethical champions” who would “remind the public to be ethical in how they spend their money”.

A new version of the £20 note is due to come into circulation in 2020.

Good Money Week runs between October 8-14 and promotes making “ethical money choices” in daily spending.

Charlene Cranny, programme manager at the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), said: “It’s no surprise that Sir David Attenborough came out top in this poll.

“With his endless conservation work, he would act as a constant reminder to the public to make ‘ethical’ money choices, which is what Good Money Week – now in its tenth year – aims to do.

“It’s particularly important this year as the workplace pension comes into full force and millions of pounds could be chosen to be invested ethically if people were aware of their choices.”