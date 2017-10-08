Menu

Police issue CCTV image of man after serious assault on woman in Edinburgh flat

The 21-year-old was left "extremely distressed" following the attack at a flat on Viewcraig Street on August 30.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking for after a woman was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old was left “extremely distressed” following the attack at a flat on Viewcraig Street on Wednesday, August 30.

Officers believe the man pictured is of interest to the investigation and have asked anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Police Scotland are looking for this man after a woman was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh (Police Scotland/PA)
Detective Sergeant Paul Cooper of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has understandably been extremely distressing for the victim involved and we continue to follow up all lines of enquiry.

“The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him not to approach him but to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

