Eighteen-year-old male killed in street stabbing named as suspect is bailed

UK News | Published:

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed in connection with the murder.

A teenager stabbed to death in a brutal street attack has been named as Saif Abdul-Majid.

The 18-year-old died on Friday from multiple stab wounds in a street in Neasden in north-west London, Scotland Yard said.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed in connection with the murder of Mr Abdul-Majid, who was from Ealing in the west of the capital.

The victim was found badly wounded at 3.50pm in Tanfield Avenue and died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of attending officers and London Ambulance Service crews, he died at the scene.

“A post-mortem examination determined cause of death as multiple stab wounds.”

