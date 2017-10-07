What the papers say – October 7

Speculation about the future of Theresa May continues to feature prominently on the front pages of Saturday’s papers.

Despite Mrs May coming out and saying she has the “full support” of her cabinet in her first public comments since a luckless conference speech, divisions within the wider Conservative party are making the headlines.

Elsewhere, snaps of Everton striker Wayne Rooney doing community work are the front page pictures of choice for the tabloids.

The Times describes Mrs May as “embattled” and the government as being in a “monumental mess”, but said the Tory leader had seen off a leadership coup attempt led by Grant Shapps.

The i also takes up this theme, speaking of “open warfare” within the Conservative party – and reporting so-called “rebels” will try and remove Mrs May as leader by Christmas.

The Guardian also speaks of a plot – but one to remove Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, quoting MPs as saying Theresa May needs to impose discipline in her cabinet.

The Independent says the putsch has been “repelled” as senior party figures rallied around Theresa May.

The Daily Telegraph takes a different tack on the week’s main political talking point – reporting that European Union negotiators have ramped up talks with Labour about Brexit, fearing Theresa May might fall before Britain’s departure from the bloc has been finalised.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney is pictured on the front of The Sun completing community service after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Rooney also appears on the front of the Daily Mirror who report he is working at a garden centre.

The Daily Mail splashes on the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, reporting that 40% of those who have used the programme – which intends to help first time buyers – have salaries of more than £50,000.

Brexit takes prime position in the Financial Times Weekend, who report that France and Germany want to see Britain’s so-called divorce bill sorted before a transition deal can be discussed.