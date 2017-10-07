St Ives parking space could go under the hammer for £40,000

A parking space in a popular holiday resort is to go under the hammer and could fetch up to £40,000, auctioneers say.

The parking space in St Ives, Cornwall is close to the town centre, beach and harbour.

Space 19 – measuring 4.4 metres by 2.1 metres (14ft 5in by 6ft 11in) – is in the Tregenna Hill car park, which is a private, gated car park. It has the remainder of a 999-year lease from January 1988.

The parking space in St Ives which is to go under the hammer (Clive Emson Auctioneers/PA)

Senior auction valuer Katie Semmens, from land and property auctioneers Clive Emson, said: “We have noted continued strong demand for car parking spaces and lock-up garages over recent years.

“Car parking space of this kind is at a premium in St Ives. The popularity of the resort, combined with the security features of this space and its location just a short distance from the picturesque harbour are sure to draw keen interest at auction.

“We’re expecting bids from residents as well second-home and holiday home owners seeking guaranteed parking in the town even at the peak of the summer.”

The parking space is going under the hammer with other properties at the sale in Cornwall on November 3.