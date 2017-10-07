Spain player bags £168m EuroMillions jackpot as UK sees four £900,000 wins

A lucky ticket holder from Spain has won the record-breaking 190 million euros (£168 million) EuroMillions jackpot.

The prize had been accumulating after no player matched five numbers and two lucky stars in the twice-weekly draws since the start of September.

(PA Graphics)

The jackpot had reached its maximum with Camelot estimating that more than 26,000 tickets could have been sold in the run up to Friday night’s draw.

The winning numbers of 01, 09, 15, 19 and 25 and Lucky Star numbers 01 and 07 were matched by a ticket sold in Spain, while four UK ticket holders matched five numbers and one Lucky Star to win £900,571 each.

Tonight's #EuroMillions results are now live! For draw details and the full prize breakdown head to our website: https://t.co/U1iIH6582Y — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) October 6, 2017

Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, urged all UK players to check their tickets quickly to see if they are among the winners.

“We have champagne on ice ready to celebrate,” he said.