Man dies after diving at wreck in Scapa Flow

A diver has died after being recovered from the sea near Orkney.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Friday after the diver failed to surface while diving at a wreck in Scapa Flow, north east of Cava Lighthouse.

The UK Coastguard launched a rescue operation involving Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh and a Longhope RNLI lifeboat.

UPDATE: Search for overdue diver in Scapa Flow https://t.co/Dg9uhEtEQN — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) October 6, 2017

A mayday relay broadcast was issued to all nearby vessels to join the search.

The lifeboat crew recovered the diver at around 5.30pm. He was confirmed dead by a paramedic from the UK Coastguard helicopter who was winched on to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat crew said in a statement: “The diver was treated with respect and dignity by the volunteer crew members and taken to Stromness. RNLI Longhope would like to offer their condolences and deepest sympathy to his family, friends and loved ones.”