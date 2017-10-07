In pictures: Chaotic scenes at one of London’s busiest tourist areas

One of London’s busiest tourist areas was turned into a scene of chaos as a car reportedly collided with pedestrians.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Henry Vaughan/PA)

(John Stillwell/PA)

The Natural History Museum attracted more than 4.6 million visitors in 2016, while other popular attractions in the area are also on the list of must-see sights for visitors to the capital.

Exhibition Road in South Kensington, where the incident took place, is also home to the Science Museum as well as the Victoria and Albert Museum.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(John Stillwell/PA)

Those museums attracted more than three million visitors each in 2016, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Advertising

The Royal Albert Hall and Imperial College are also in the area, which was dubbed “Albertopolis” after the husband of Queen Victoria.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Peter Cary/PA)

Prince Albert recommended that the proceeds of the 1851 Great Exhibition should be used to purchase the land south of Hyde Park for a new cultural quarter in the capital.