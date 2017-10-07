Menu

In pictures: Chaotic scenes at one of London's busiest tourist areas

Exhibition Road in South Kensington is home to the Natural History Museum, Science Museum as well as the Victoria and Albert Museum.

One of London’s busiest tourist areas was turned into a scene of chaos as a car reportedly collided with pedestrians.

A woman is treated by emergency services at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Henry Vaughan/PA)
Emergency services at the scene
(John Stillwell/PA)

The Natural History Museum attracted more than 4.6 million visitors in 2016, while other popular attractions in the area are also on the list of must-see sights for visitors to the capital.

(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
A woman is treated by emergency services
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Police at the scene on Exhibition Road in London
(John Stillwell/PA)

Those museums attracted more than three million visitors each in 2016, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

The Royal Albert Hall and Imperial College are also in the area, which was dubbed “Albertopolis” after the husband of Queen Victoria.

Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London
(Peter Cary/PA)

Prince Albert recommended that the proceeds of the 1851 Great Exhibition should be used to purchase the land south of Hyde Park for a new cultural quarter in the capital.

