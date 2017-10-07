Burrell Collection refurbishment receives £5m government boost

The refurbishment of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow has been boosted by £5 million of Scottish Government funding.

The A-listed museum building which houses the 9,000-piece art collection was closed in October last year for a £66 million renovation.

The project aims to improve facilities at the site and expand the display space, and is expected to be completed by 2020.

A computer-generated image showing what the outside of the Burrell Collection will look like after the redevelopment (Burrell Collection/PA)

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Burrell Collection is a world-class and internationally significant museum, with many rare and wonderful items. Not only that, but the building in Pollok Country Park is also a much-loved architectural gem.

“Currently only 20% of the collection is on public display at any one time and these substantial refurbishments will enable a much more significant part of the collection to be exhibited.

“I am pleased we can contribute £5 million towards ensuring that the building becomes a fitting 21st century home for the Burrell and I look forward to the museum reopening in 2020.”

Art technicians Andy Cavanagh, Angus Wolf and Paul McCall help to move The Beggar at Ornans by French Realist Gustave Courbet, one of the most recognisable paintings at the Burrell Collection (Jane Barlow/PA)

The collection, gifted to Glasgow in 1944 by Sir William and Lady Burrell, is run by Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

David McDonald, Glasgow Life chair, said: “This is fantastic news and we are very grateful to the Scottish Government for what is a ringing endorsement of our ambitious plans for the refurbishment and redisplay of the Burrell Collection.”