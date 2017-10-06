Record £168m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs

The biggest Lottery jackpot ever offered in the UK could be won on Friday.

No-one scooped Tuesday’s record-breaking £167 million EuroMillions jackpot, meaning Friday’s top prize of an estimated £168 million – subject to exchange rates – is still to be won.

The jackpot has now reached its maximum 190 million euro, where it will remain for a further four draws until it must be won on the fifth.

(PA graphic)

If a single ticket scoops the top prize, it would create the UK and Europe’s biggest ever winner.

Players have been urged to buy their tickets early, with a 200% boost in sales expected for the draw.

Camelot has estimated that more than 26,000 tickets could be sold every minute in the hour leading up to the draw closing at 7.30pm.

As the jackpot is at its maximum, any money that would have boosted the top prize will now be shared among winning players in the next prize tier.

Colin and Chris Weir toast their win in 2011 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The current record holders are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.

So far this year, UK winners have scooped five EuroMillions jackpots, with the biggest won by an anonymous ticket-holder, who banked £87 million.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, a single winner scooping the entire £168 million jackpot would be ranked the joint 671st richest person in the UK.

They would be richer than chef Jamie Oliver with his fortune of £150 million, multiple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton with £131 million and singer Adele on £125 million.