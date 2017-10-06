Menu

In graphic: Could Theresa May be the UK’s shortest-serving PM?

It’s been one year and 85 days, so far, since Mrs May moved into Number 10.

With speculation of a bid within the Conservative Party to force Theresa May to step down, her tenure in Number 10 could be one of the shortest in British history.

Shortest-servings prime ministers of the past 100 years.
(PA graphic)

Mrs May became Prime Minister in July 2016 after David Cameron resigned following the Brexit referendum.

But after a full year in Downing Street, Mrs May has already exceeded the terms of Andrew Bonar Law in the 1920s and Alec Douglas-Home in the 1960s.

